‘We need to do something,’ after Gervais St. shooting, Representative calls for action

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina State Representative Seth Rose of Columbia’s District 72, says gun reform needs to happen after the Sunday morning shooting death of a 21-year-old Darold Dantzler.
Columbia Police say 2 other men were also shot in the incident that happened near Gervais and Oak Street which is by Millwood Avenue.
Rose tweeted about the incident Sunday morning saying:
In an interview with WIS, Rose described that phone call.
"The last thing I expected to hear was that his son had been shot in the head as an unintended victim last night, while at a party. And the amazing grief that he was feeling, I mean it was certainly not the conversation that I was expecting to have," Rose said.
Rose says he wants to see common sense gun legislation become a reality. He believes some are at an impasse when it comes to the ideology of passing new gun laws.
“There’s some segment of society that genuinely wants us to do absolutely nothing and there’s also this spin that if you’re for common-sense gun reforms, then you can’t also be pro second amendment.” “That is ridiculous” Rose adds, “That defies common sense.”
We asked Rose what he would want to see done when it comes to guns in South Carolina.
“I think of the legislation that I’ve co-sponsored in the House of Representatives, not to take anyone’s guns, I’m pro second amendment, to extend the background check waiting period. To make sure that somebody who would fail a criminal background check and should not by law own a weapon doesn’t get one. That somebody with mental illness, shouldn’t get a weapon. That’s all…and streamline the reporting process from the court system to SLED,” Rose said.
When asked if he is going to push for more legislation after the Gervais Street shooting, Rose says he already is.
“With my voice, I’m going to push for change, because doing nothing to me, is not an option,” Rose said.
Rose replaced James Smith in District 72 when Smith ran for governor in 2018.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.