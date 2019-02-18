Newberry deputies searching for 3 suspects near Oxner Road and Highway 34

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects believed to be in the area of Oxner Road and Highway 34.
Bloodhounds and helicopters, as well as a number of law enforcement officers, are in the area.
The three suspects fled from a Whitmire Police Department officer this Monday afternoon and a chase ensued.
The suspects, two white males, and one white female were being sought for their connection to several burglaries.
During the chase, the suspects started throwing stolen items from the vehicle.
They were driving a black Mitsubishi SUV.
The suspects fled to the area of Oxner Road and Highway 34 near I-26 in Newberry where the officers lost sight of the vehicle in a heavily wooded area.
One of the suspects is believed to be Donald Andrew Price II, 29.
Prather is also wanted in Union County for burglary, larceny, and violation of probation in addition to any charges filed from today’s incident.
Anyone seeing these suspects or any suspicious activity in the area should call 911 or Crimestoppers immediately.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.