Mother, son found bludgeoned to death in New York

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - Police in New York are investigating the brutal beating-deaths of a mother and her teenage son Sunday.
Relatives found the bodies of 51-year-old Marisol Ortiz and her 14-year-old son in different rooms of an apartment in the Bronx.
Investigators say both were killed with an exercise weight. The woman was also stabbed in the head.
The family says the boy would have turned 15 Monday.
Officers say the killings could be an incident of domestic violence.
No arrests have been made but police are reportedly looking to speak to the woman's boyfriend.
