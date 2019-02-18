MISSING PERSON: Deputies looking for missing 15-year-old Irmo girl with medical condition

RCSD is looking for 15-year-old Kayla Grace Taylor.
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 18, 2019 at 1:48 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 1:48 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Kayla Grace Taylor was last seen at her home in Irmo, SC around 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Kayla is described as being 5-foot-3 inches tall and about 120 pounds. She has a shaved head with dark brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses, deputies said. She possibly has a purple backpack.

Kayla has a medical condition that requires attention, deputies said. Anyone who spots her is asked to call law enforcement.

