LCSD arrest man suspected of stealing van at gunpoint

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -A Lexington County man who was suspected by deputies of stealing a work van after pulling a gun on its driver has been arrested.
Brian Ray King, 38, is being charged with robbery and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.
“Based on information detectives determined during their investigation, King pulled a gun on a man who was washing a work van and drove away in it Friday night,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety were a big help on this case when they apprehended King the next day in the stolen work van. They arrested him after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.”
King could face more charges related to the incident according to Koon.
King is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
