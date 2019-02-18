FIRST ALERT: Wet pattern this week with chances of rain through Sunday

Wet Pattern This Week As We’ll See Rain Chances Through Sunday
First Alert Day Issued Wednesday for Heavy Rain
A very active pattern this week as we see a number of fronts, disturbances and Wedge events come and go during the next several days. This means some days will be wetter and cooler, others wetter and warmer (with some days that will have dry times.)
The good news is that rainfall amounts will generally be light most days, with the exception being Wednesday. Disturbance on Wednesday could bring heavy rain (Wednesday is an Alert Day.)
The fronts that move into the state seem to stall over us or to our East. This will allow disturbances to ride the front and bring increased rain chances.
This pattern looks to be here though the end of the week.
Weather Highlights:
- This President’s Day will have Dense Fog in the morning with warmer conditions by afternoon.
- Wedge is back Tuesday with cooler temperatures
- Alert Day Wednesday for the chance of heavy rain
- Unsettled Pattern continues Thursday – Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Areas of dense fog this morning with a few showers, otherwise, partly cloudy and warmer. Highs Middle 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low Lower 40s
Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. Scattered showers or drizzle at times. Highs Upper 40s Rain chance 40%
