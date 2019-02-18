First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather continues through your work week

Wednesday is an Alert Day. We’re expecting cloudy, soggy conditions for the Midlands. While the day will not be a washout, you’ll still need your umbrella. Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday, especially during part of your morning and early afternoon commutes. Be careful on the roads. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Highs will be in he upper 40s and lower 50s. The rain will likely lighten up by mid-afternoon into the evening.