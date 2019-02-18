First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather continues through your work week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - No day will be a washout. However, we’re tracking several rain chances in your First Alert Forecast over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Keep your rain gear handy! We’re tracking unsettled weather over the next several days.
· Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy skies and a chance of afternoon/evening showers (30%). Highs will be in the upper 40s.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day. We’ll see scattered showers and possibly some heavy rain at times during the first half of your day (60%). Highs in the low 50s.
· A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday. No day will be a washout.
· Highs will climb into the mid 70s Thursday, then fall into the low 60s Friday.
· A few showers are also in your weekend forecast.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies across the Midlands. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by early Tuesday morning.
Our wet, unsettled pattern continues on Tuesday. We’re not expecting rain all day. However, you might need your rain gear, especially by the afternoon and evening. A few widely scattered showers are possible. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be chilly, in the upper 40s for most.
Wednesday is an Alert Day. We’re expecting cloudy, soggy conditions for the Midlands. While the day will not be a washout, you’ll still need your umbrella. Rain could be heavy at times Wednesday, especially during part of your morning and early afternoon commutes. Be careful on the roads. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies. Highs will be in he upper 40s and lower 50s. The rain will likely lighten up by mid-afternoon into the evening.
A few showers are possible on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will surge into the mid 70s on Thursday, then fall into the low 60s on Friday.
The unsettled weather sticks around for your weekend, too. Right now, we’re forecasting a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 40%. We’ll continue to keep an eye on your forecast. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday, then warm into the mid 70s Sunday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Getting Chilly. Low temperatures in the low 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers (30%). Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Alert Day Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain Likely (60%). Rain could be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Good Deal of Clouds. Chance of Rain (40%). Much Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
