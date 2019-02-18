Columbia Police Chief sends letter to SC lawmakers pushing for common sense gun action

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Department’s Chief Skip Holbrook sent a letter to lawmakers last week in support of two bills up for consideration in the State House.
One bill would create a 7 percent tax on firearm sales used to fund school resource officers in every school.
The other bill aims to ban bump stocks, machine guns, and high capacity magazines.
In Chief Holbrook's letter, he outlines what he calls simple, common sense action that legislators can take, including universal background checks, mental health evaluations, and state laws prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.

