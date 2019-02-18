The best cost-friendly historic hidden gems to visit in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina is one of the most historic states in the country, but just how many of these hidden gems have you seen in your own backyard?
Whether it’s a day trip down to explore plantations and beautiful hiking trails, or heading to the capital city for a peek inside the homes of history’s finest men and women, South Carolina offers something for everyone. Turn your spring break, three-day weekend or family adventure into an unforgettable trip to the past.
1. The Millford Planation
7320 Millford Plantation Road
Pinewood, SC 29125
(803) 452-6194
This massive, classical plantation in rural Pinewood is a historians dream. The home survived the Civil War and was owned by several governors of South Carolina. Spend an afternoon at this idyllic site with tours, gardens and the ability to picnic right on the grounds.
Visiting: Open for public tours once a month on the first Saturday of the month from February – December. During the month of April, Millford opens every Saturday for public tours. The gates to the grounds open at 9:30 am and close at 3:00 pm. The house opens at 10:00 a.m. and closes at 2:00 p.m.
Admission is $15 per person (16 and under are free)
2. The Historic Camden Revolutionary War Sites
222 Broad St, Camden, SC 29020
803-432-9841
A treasure trove of historic sites awaits you in Camden! With more than 107 acres of property including five historic houses, nature trails, fishing ponds and gift shops – this is a day trip that is chock full of fascination. Guided tours are available for all the sites and are all family-friendly.
Visiting: Guided tours are at 10:30am and 2:30pm Tuesday-Saturday, and at 2:30 Sunday, subject to availability. Adults under 65 are $10 for all the sites. Seniors, military and students under 15 are $8.
3. The Carolina Music Museum
516 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601
864-520-8807
Bring some music of the Carolinas into your life as you experience Greenville in a way you never expected. This hidden gem has more than 40 English, European, and American pianos and harpsichords, as well as many rotating exhibits focusing on the music of the south.
Visiting: The museum is open Tuesday–Saturday 10am–5pm and Sunday 1pm-5pm. Tickets for those over 18 are $6, seniors and military for $5 and students $4.
4. Woodrow Wilson Family Home
1705 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 252-7742
A presidential experience! Did you know Woodrow Wilson was born here in South Carolina? This award-winning museum features a brand-new renovation and beautiful gardens. Get to know the capital city of Columbia through the eyes of an American president.
Visiting: Tours of the Woodrow Wilson Family Home are available Tuesday – Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills.
5. Historic Brattonsville
1444 Brattonsville Rd, McConnells, SC 29726
(803) 684-2327
A chance to walk through history with more than 30 historic structures and a huge plantation museum. Historic Brattonsville is a must-see hidden gem that combines live-reenactments with outdoor excitement.
Visiting: The historic site is open Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for those under 17.
