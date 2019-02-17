‘I have been able to prove my independence again. I will be a homeowner.’ Midlands woman accomplishes dream with help from Habitat for Humanity

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Volunteers with Habitat For Humanity put the first nail on a new home Saturday morning for Tara Pierce, a woman who has been through job loss, blindness, and homelessness to get to this point.
In December of 2018, Pierce learned that her Habitat for Humanity build will be sponsored by Belk’s Project Hometown Initiative.
This comes after the University of South Carolina football team made it to the Belk Bowl, and Belk donated the funds to build A Habitat home in the Midlands.
Pierce has had a long battle with illness and the accompanying bills.
“When I became ill, it did create a setback, a hardship,” Pierce said. “When I lost my sight that really changed everything, so I had to start over”
Tara was diagnosed in 2006 with a disease that affects the immune system called “neurosarcoidosis.” It attacked her brain, causing seizures and eventually caused her to lose her vision. She’s now legally blind and can no longer drive or work the job she had before her illness. She depends on rides from friends and works from home as an Avon representative.
She applied to Habitat for Humanity for help back in 2016.
Since then, she has worked hundreds of hours, with hopes to be a homeowner.
“It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of patience to understand the end result,” Pierce said.
Nearly three years later, her dream, becoming a reality.
“Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, I am now able to become a homeowner. I am grateful for my partnership with them,” Pierce said. “While the time and commitment has been a challenge, I will be able to accomplish a dream for my children. I have been able to prove my independence again. I will be a homeowner.”
Even though she’s unable to see the start of her new house in full detail, the way she sees it is crystal clear.
“What it looks like to me is success,” Pierce said. “It’s an accomplishment.”
