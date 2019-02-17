CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Gervais St. overnight Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting where one person was killed and two others were injured.
Police say the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday at 2300 Gervais Street, near Oak Street and Millwood Avenue. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation continues to find the circumstances for the shooting.
If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
