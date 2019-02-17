Columbia Police Chief sheds light on deadly shooting, says hundreds were in the area

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -We are learning new details from Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook about a shooting in Columbia where one person was killed and two others were injured.
Police say the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Sunday in the 2300 block of Gervais Street near Millwood Avenue. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
WIS spoke with Holbrook and he shed some light saying there were hundreds in the area when the shooting happened, but would not elaborate much further.
“That was an event that had you know possibly 400 people in attendance. We have 3 people hit by gunfire, 1 person fatally shot, a number of rounds were fired and yet we haven’t had one person come forward with any material information, that’s a problem,” Holbrook said.
The investigation continues to find the circumstances for the shooting.
If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
This is the sixth shooting death investigated by the Columbia Police Department in 2019; five of those cases are murder investigations and one was ruled a justifiable homicide.
