Civil War reenactment recreates ‘Columbia’s Longest Day’

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you heard loud booms Saturday in Columbia, it was due to a Civil War reenactment.
The event commemorated what's been called “Columbia's Longest Day.”
It happened on February 16th, 1865 when Union General William T. Sherman shelled the city of Columbia from the other side of the Congaree River. Saturday, it was not only cannon fire that was observed, but a team of Confederate sharpshooters also demonstrated the defense of the city during that bombardment.
"So this was the beginning of the day that Columbia ended up burning the following day, but this was the beginning of the Yankee invasion 154 years ago," said event organizer Don Gordon.
Organizers say they have held the event for 14 consecutive years, to demonstrate the history of what happened during that time and how it affected Columbia.
