Silver Alert issued for missing Lincoln County teenager

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for an 18-year-old female who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
Breanna ‘Bre’ Allen Frady, 18, was last seen at North Lincoln High School. She is described as being 5′3″ and 115 lbs and was wearing light-colored American Eagle jeans, a red and white top and brown ankle boots.
Frady is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment and has been listed as endangered.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050
