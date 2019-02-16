POLICE: 5 arrested in connection to trafficking 500 lbs. of weed in the mail from California to SC

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Five people have been arrested and charged in connection to a drug trafficking ring after a months-long investigation by the Sumter Police Department showed them allegedly bringing at least 500 pounds of marijuana into Sumter, SC from California.
During the investigation by the Sumter Police Department’s Organized Crime and Vice Control Unit with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service officers were able to identify four people, including a husband and wife, who were involved in the purchase and shipment of marijuana through the mail to Sumter. A fifth person affiliated with the ring also was charged.
- Leroy Dixon, 51, is charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana (100 lbs or more but less 2000 lbs.), trafficking of marijuana (10 lbs. or more but less than 100 lbs.) and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
- Latanya Dixon, 41, is charged with trafficking marijuana (100 lbs or more but less 2000 lbs.), trafficking of marijuana (10 lbs. or more but less than 100 lbs.) and two counts of criminal conspiracy.
- Tyrese Washington, 18, trafficking of marijuana (10 lbs. or more but less than 100 lbs.) and criminal conspiracy.
- Gregory McCabe, 34, is charged with trafficking marijuana (100 lbs or more but less 2000 lbs.) and criminal conspiracy.
- Cedric Stevens, 49, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within a half-mile from a school or park.
Authorities say Leroy Dixon would purchase marijuana from a co-conspirator in California and have the marijuana mailed to addresses in Sumter. The parcels would then be picked up by Latanya Dixon, his wife, and others and brought to his home on Thomas Drive, police said.
While serving a warrant at the home following the controlled delivery of two parcels on Feb. 6, police said local and federal officers located 8 lbs. of marijuana packaged for sale, $3,000 in cash and two firearms. The two parcels delivered contained another 6 pounds of marijuana.
All five suspects were booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center and released on bond.
Police say the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.
