Gov. McMaster officiates change of command ceremony at McEntire Joint National Guard Base

EASTOVER, SC (WIS) - A change of command ceremony was held Saturday to recognize the outgoing adjutant general U.S Army Maj. Gen. Robert Livingston Jr., and welcome the incoming Adjutant General U.S Army, Maj. Gen. Van McCarty.
This the first Adjutant General to be appointed by a South Carolina governor.
Maj. Gen. McCarty takes command of the South Carolina Military Department as the state's 29th Adjutant General. Maj. Gen. Livingston, Jr., served as the 28th Adjutant General since January 2011 and was recognized with a retirement ceremony after the change of command ceremony. Livingston was the last popularly elected adjutant general in the nation.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster officiated the ceremony.
The South Carolina Military Department is a 12,000-person organization composed of the South Carolina Army and Air National Guard, state operations, South Carolina Emergency Management Division, State Guard, Joint Services Detachment, South Carolina Military Museum, STARBASE, and Youth ChalleNGe. It is headquartered at 1 National Guard Road in downtown Columbia, SC and has operational facilities throughout the state in 41 of 46 counties.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.