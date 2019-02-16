‘Columbia has a big heart, I think that’s southern hospitality’ Allen Benedict Court residents grateful for donations from community

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Housing Authority hosted a drive to help some of the displaced families from Allen Benedict Court apartments at the Tillis Center Friday afternoon.
Hundreds of people came out to grab bags of items to take with them, as the CHA handed out everything from food to clothes, diapers, and even toiletries.
There were tables of clothes, and about a dozen boxes filled with everything from shoes, purses, pillows and bed sheets, things that many families are in need of.
All items were donated from the community.
Football players from Benedict College came out as well, donating their time to help serve some of the free food to residents.
“The community comes out to our football games so I feel like it would be a great opportunity for us to give back and help them,” Phillip Brown, Benedict’s quarterback said. “So when we heard about this opportunity we were just on it.”
The Columbia Housing Authority says all the items at the drive have been donated by local businesses and community organizations.
CHA says people can still donate. They said they are in need of boxes and tape to help facilitate moves, along with cleaning supplies.
Residents tell WIS this is a prime example of how the community has stepped up during this tragedy.
“People who don’t know me are helping me. It’s wonderful,” Elaine Leggett, an Allen Benedict Court resident “Columbia has a big heart, I think that’s southern hospitality.”
Leggett said she found an apartment that will be ready at the end of the month that she will be moving in to.
She says above all, she is just grateful to not have to live at Allen Benedict Courts anymore.
While some residents said seeing the community come together like this, they’ve never felt more loved. One woman, tells WIS this drive was a ‘gimmick.’
Lashawn Banks is one of the many Allen Benedict Residents that’s been displaced from hotel to hotel after a gas leak prompted residents to evacuate their apartment.
Banks came to the Cecil Tillis Center Friday, with hopes to have her voucher transferred to Lexington.
“I just want them to send my voucher over so I can be done with Richland, period,” Banks said.
The Columbia Housing authority tells WIS as of Friday, the paperwork was processed, but Banks said the process took weeks.
