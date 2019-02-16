California Senator Kamala Harris makes her case for Presidency in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Saturday, hundreds of potential voters made their way to West Columbia hear a US Senator from California and Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris speak.
The town hall event which was moderated by Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin took place at the Brookland Health and Wellness Center. Doors opened at about 1:30, Harris ended up taking the stage about an hour and a half later to give her pitch to voters.
She spoke on an array of topics including climate change, education, and health care as well as why she believes she would be the best choice to beat President Trump.
"We need fighters on the stage who know how to fight, I do. And also have a proven desire to lead and lead understanding that the sign of true leadership I believe, is about leading on behalf of the needs of others and not self-interests," Harris said.
Harris ended up taking a few questions from audience members before the event ended.
Saturday was her last day in South Carolina. It was her second visit to the Palmetto State.
