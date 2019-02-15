SC family suing Kanye West for copyright infringement in Charleston federal court

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A family from Fairfield County is suing Kanye West for copyright infringement over the use of his song “Ultralight Beam.”
That suit was filed in a Charleston Federal Court.
On Jan. 20. 2016, Andreia Green and her adopted son were traveling with Alice Johnson to Atlanta to see the child’s biological mother and the child decided to pray over Green to seek good fortune for the trip, according to the suit.
Johnson recorded the child and uploaded the video to Instagram, which then went viral, according to the suit.
Two weeks later, one of West’s representatives contacted Johnson to request permission to use the audio from the Instagram video as samples in the “Ultra Light Beams” song. Green verbally agreed to allow West to use the samples in exchange for payment, the suit stated.
The suit claims that Johnson didn’t have the authority to enter into a licensing agreement regarding the samples and that Green was the child’s adoptive parent and legal guardian. The suit states that Green, the child’s adopted mother, had not given Johnson the authority to contract on her behalf.
West’s representative agreed to send Johnson a written licensing agreement for review which never happened, according to the suit.
The samples were then featured in the song on West’s album the “Life of Pablo." While the song recognizes the child and Green as providing additional vocals on the song, it’s owned wholly or in part by West and his defendants which omit their contribution, according to the suit.
The Green family is seeking actual damages and payment for the value of the samples
