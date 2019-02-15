SC bill proposes extra time for federal workers to pay property taxes after government shutdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A proposal to give federal workers extra time to pay their property taxes after the government shutdown is on its way to Governor Henry McMaster.
The South Carolina House unanimously approved the bill on Thursday. The bill would be for federal workers or federal contractors who lost at least half their income when the government shut down for 35 days in December and January.
It would be up to county treasurers to determine what proof is needed from those workers.
Governor McMaster has until the end of next week to either sign or veto the bill.
