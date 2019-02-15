Saturday schedule for Gamecock Invitational pushed back one hour

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The schedule for Saturday’s Gamecock Invitational at Carolina Softball Stadium have now been pushed back an hour due to impending weather.
Saturday’s first game between UNC Greensboro and Ohio will now take place at 11 a.m. South Carolina will take the field at 4 p.m. Saturday to face Campbell.
Here’s a look at the full schedule with updates:
11 a.m. - UNCG vs. Ohio
1:30 p.m. - UNCG vs. St. John’s
4 p.m. - South Carolina vs. Campbell
6:30 p.m. - St. John’s vs. Campbell.
Tickets for this weekend’s softball games are 47 for adults and $4 for children
