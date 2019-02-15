Richland County seeks applicants to serve on elections board

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officials with the Richland Legislative Delegation are now accepting applications from members of the community interested in serving on the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
The board has five seats available after Gov. McMaster issued an executive order to remove the previous serving members.
Applicants must be residents of Richland County. The Richland County Legislative Delegation will begin accepting applications on February 18. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 1.
Applications are available at this website.
For more information, call the Richland County Legislative Delegation Office at 803-576-1907.
