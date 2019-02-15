Orangeburg Co. deputies in search of 2 suspects wanted for series of battery thefts

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a pair of suspects wanted for stealing batteries from an Edisto Drive store.
The incident happened on November 2, 2018. The owners of the Don’s Auto Electric told deputies that about $400 worth of batteries were taken. Owners also said this wasn’t the first time the store was burglarized. They told authorities that more batteries were taken over the past few months.
If you have any information regarding the identities of the suspects, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
