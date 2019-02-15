Harold White, Gamecocks’ first black coach, passes away

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina announced the passing of Harold White on Friday.
White was a graduate assistant for the Gamecocks football team in 1971. He later served as the head of academic support for student-athletes from 1973 to 1989.
"The University of South Carolina Athletics Department and its student-athletes have been blessed throughout history to be impacted by so many great people and positive influences," USC athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement. "Harold White stands at the top of that list. Former Gamecock student-athletes who have become successful owe a debt of gratitude to Harold for the mentorship and positive direction he provided them. We are better for having known him and will miss him immensely."
White retired as the university’s Senior Associate Athletics Director for Academic Support and Student Services back in 2007.
A Columbia native and graduate of C.A. Johnson High, White also served as the university’s compliance officer for two years and the director of Carolina’s Wellness Program for 11 years.
White was 78 years old. He is survived by his wife, Lilly, two daughters, and four grandchildren.
