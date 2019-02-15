First Alert Forecast: Wet Pattern Taking Shape With Wet Days Ahead

A stronger system will ride the front by Tuesday giving us widespread heavy rain (Tuesday is an Alert Day) The chance of showers/rain will continue through much of the week. As of today, it’s looking like a cold front will be here NEXT Thursday. The front should move through and not stall ( It should move through ) thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front on Thursday. This will be a changing weather event overtime, will have updates as we move forward. How about temperatures? Well, they will be all over the map as a Wedge may setup time to time giving us cooler days. Generally, highs Middle to Upper 50s, Lows in the 40s.