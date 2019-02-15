First Alert Forecast: Wet Pattern Taking Shape With Wet Days Ahead

Wet Pattern Takes Shape By The Weekend…This Last Through Late Next Week
First Alert Day Issued Tuesday for Heavy Rain
High pressure to our south will bring a warm Southwest wind today, along with Gulf of Mexico moisture. A cold front will move into the state by early Saturday morning. The front will set up shop over the Midlands for several days, becoming the focal point for periods of showers and rain.
A stronger system will ride the front by Tuesday giving us widespread heavy rain (Tuesday is an Alert Day) The chance of showers/rain will continue through much of the week. As of today, it’s looking like a cold front will be here NEXT Thursday. The front should move through and not stall (It should move through) thunderstorms are possible ahead of the front on Thursday. This will be a changing weather event overtime, will have updates as we move forward. How about temperatures? Well, they will be all over the map as a Wedge may setup time to time giving us cooler days. Generally, highs Middle to Upper 50s, Lows in the 40s.
Weather Highlights:
- Increasing clouds on this Friday
- Rain moves in by Saturday through the holiday weekend.
- Alert Day Tuesday for heavy rain will be likely.
- Unsettled Pattern continues all of next week
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, warm. High Upper 60s
Tonight: Showers arrive late (overnight) Lows Lower 50s. Rain chance 30%
Saturday: Scattered showers, breezy and warm. Highs Upper 60s. Rain chance 40%
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Scattered showers likely. Highs Middle 50s. Rain chance 50%
