First Alert Forecast: Rainy stretch of weather settles into the Midlands!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Keep your umbrella handy. We’re tracking a rainy stretch of weather over the next several of days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A cold front brings rain across the Midlands tonight into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
· The front will stall near the area through the weekend, giving way to scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. However, your weekend will not be a complete washout. Still, have your umbrella handy.
· Rain chances on Saturday are around 40%, then up to 50% Sunday.
· Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday, then fall into the 50s for Sunday.
· A few showers are possible early Monday (40%).
· Tuesday is an Alert Day. Periods of heavy rain will move through the area. Localized flooding is possible. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
· Rain chances will continue for the area Wednesday through Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
A cold front will move through the Midlands tonight, giving way to scattered rain tonight into your early Saturday morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
The front will stall near the area through the weekend, keeping our forecast unsettled. In fact, we’ll see scattered rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. No day will be a complete washout. However, it would be wise to keep your rain gear nearby. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday, then temperatures will fall into the mid 50s Sunday.
Rain chances will likely continue through most of next week, courtesy of the stalled front and plenty of moisture moving in from our south. So, expect a few showers Monday, especially early in the day. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will rebound into the mid 60s.
Rain chances will grow to 80% on Tuesday as the front lingers near the Midlands. This time, the rain could be heavy. That’s why we’ve issued an Alert Day for Tuesday. Some localized flooding is possible. It’s too early to tell whether or not we’ll have thunderstorms, but we’ll keep you posted. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
More rain is expected Wednesday through Friday. A couple of thunderstorms are possible Thursday. We haven’t issued an Alert Day yet for Thursday, but stay tuned.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (60%). Mild. Low temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/W/NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Good Deal of Clouds. Early Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Cloudy. Heavy Rain Likely (80%). Highs in the mid 50s.
