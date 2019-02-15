First Alert Forecast: Get ready for a good dose of rain over the next several days!

A few showers are possible Monday. Rain chances are around 40%. Those rain chances will grow to 80% on Tuesday as the front lingers near the Midlands. This time, the rain could be heavy. That’s why we’ve issued an Alert Day for Tuesday. Some localized flooding is possible. It’s too early to tell whether or not we’ll have thunderstorms, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Highs will be in the low 60s Monday, then fall into the mid 50s Tuesday. Rain chances will likely continue into Wednesday and Thursday.