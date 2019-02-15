First Alert Forecast: Get ready for a good dose of rain over the next several days!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Grab your umbrella! We’re tracking a good dose of rain over the next several days, including an Alert Day for Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies across the Midlands. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.
· Your Friday will start dry under mostly cloudy skies, but a cold front will push rain into the area late Friday night. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
· The front will stall near the area through the weekend, giving way to scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s on Saturday, then the 50s for Sunday.
· A few showers are possible Monday.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day. Periods of heavy rain will move through the area. Localized flooding is possible. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
· Rain chances will linger into the through Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect lovely conditions. We’ll see comfortable conditions early, then temperatures will drop into the mid 40s by Friday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will move into the area late Friday, giving way to scattered light rain Friday night. Ahead of the front, though, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
The front will stall near the area through the weekend, keeping our forecast unsettled. In fact, we’ll see scattered rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. No day will be a complete washout, but keep your rain gear nearby. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday, then fall into the mid 50s Sunday.
A few showers are possible Monday. Rain chances are around 40%. Those rain chances will grow to 80% on Tuesday as the front lingers near the Midlands. This time, the rain could be heavy. That’s why we’ve issued an Alert Day for Tuesday. Some localized flooding is possible. It’s too early to tell whether or not we’ll have thunderstorms, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. Highs will be in the low 60s Monday, then fall into the mid 50s Tuesday. Rain chances will likely continue into Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. Low temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds: S/SW 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Late Day Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
