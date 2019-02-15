The American Heart Association host 29th Annual Midlands Heart Ball

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 29th Annual Midlands Heart Ball hosted by The American Heart Association is set is begin at 7 p.m. tonight.
The event will be held at the MyCarolina Alumni Center on Senate Street.
The annual black-tie gala will bring together more than 500 guests from the corporate, philanthropic, and medical communities to celebrate the accomplishments made throughout the year while raising funds to help further AHA’s mission.
Guests are expected to enjoy an elegant evening of dining, dancing, and live entertainment. Live and silent auctions will also be held.
This year’s fundraising event is chaired by Sharon Bryant, of First Citizens Bank, and Peyton Bryant, of NAI Columbia.
“Peyton and I are looking forward to leading the most successful Heart Ball campaign in the Midlands and are so thankful for the generosity already displayed by sponsors, volunteers, and donors who will help to fund the American Heart Association’s life-saving efforts”, Bryant said.
Because of the generosity of sponsors and supporters, The Midlands Heart Ball can fund cardiovascular research, professional and public education, school site programs, and advocacy efforts throughout the year.
Heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of all Americans and stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in South Carolina.
Each day nearly 2,300 Americans die from cardiovascular disease, that’s an average of one death every 39 seconds.
The goal of the Midlands Heart Ball’s is to combat cardiovascular disease, increase prevention, awareness and promote a healthy lifestyle.
WIS’ Judi Gatson will serve as emcee of this year.
To learn more, please call 803-806-3091 or visit midlandsheartball.heart.org.
