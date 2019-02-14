Suspect arrested in Sumter for taking photos, videos underneath victims’ clothing

Floyd Bryant is charged with 18 counts of voyeurism.
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 14, 2019 at 11:02 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 11:02 AM

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Officers in Sumter say they’ve arrested a man for taking photos and videos underneath victims’ clothing without their knowledge.

Floyd Bryant was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with 18 counts of voyeurism. He was denied bond, officials said.

Police say he is connected to multiple incidents at various locations around the city, including Walmart and TJ Maxx on Broad Street. Police say he’s even connected to incidents at Prisma Health Tuomey hospital.

If you believe you may be a victim, you’re asked to call the Sumter Police Department.

