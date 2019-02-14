Richland County Coroner identifies Shop Road shooting victim

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 22-year-old victim from last weekend’s shooting on Shop Road has been identified as Shamar M. Johnson by the Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
An autopsy conducted Thursday revealed that Johnson died as a result of complications from blood loss and trauma associated with the collision, and gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Johnson was transported to the hospital on February 9 after being ejected from a vehicle during a single-vehicle collision on Shop Road at I-77.
When Traffic Safety Unit officers responded to the scene shortly after 3:00 a.m., they found Johnson with severe injuries sustained in the crash.
Medical staff later advised that Johnson also suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.
The Columbia Police Department is continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.