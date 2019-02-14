Report: Khashoggi’s fiancee could also have been a victim

Report: Khashoggi’s fiancee could also have been a victim
In this image from TV, Hatice Cengiz, who is Turkish, reacts during an interview on Turkish television channel HaberTurk, Friday Oct. 26, 2018, about the day her fiancee Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi Arabia Consulate on Oct. 2, and was killed inside. Hatice Cengiz said "I found myself in a darkness I cannot express", and talked about when Khashoggi had gone to the consulate for paperwork related to his planned marriage to Cengiz. (HaberTurk TV via AP) (HaberTurk)
February 14, 2019 at 10:37 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 10:37 AM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency is quoting a police report suggesting that the Turkish fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have escaped being a second victim of the killing.

Citing an annual report by Istanbul police on Thursday, Anadolu says Khashoggi's killers were most likely not informed that his fiancee Hatice Cengiz was waiting for him outside the Saudi Consulate, where he was killed on Oct. 2. Cengiz had alerted Turkish authorities over his disappearance.

The report also suggests that the journalist's dismembered body may have been disposed of in a cooking furnace on the grounds of the Saudi consul's residence, Anadolu reported. Khashoggi's remains have not been found.

The Washington Post columnist had written critically about Saudi Arabia's crown prince.

Turkey has called for an international inquiry.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.