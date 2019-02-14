Midlands group tackles gun violence on anniversary of Parkland, FL shooting

McKelvin says her 21-year-old son, “was shot and killed, November 15, 2013 in his community on Martha Street while he was sitting on the porch. He was loving, caring, smart, handsome, smiling. He had just got his CDL license that Friday. He was shot and killed and he was going to pick his truck up that Sunday. His bags were packed. Senseless gun violence came into our community. My heart is broken.”