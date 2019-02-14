‘It’s just hard to believe that it’s already a year now:’ FL family members reflect on school shooting anniversary, Lexington student writes song to comfort victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Feb. 14, 2018, a tragedy felt around the nation occurred on a day that’s supposed to be dedicated to love. It was the day 17 lives were lost in a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
It was the deadliest shooting at a high school in United States history. Hunter Pollack, a student at Florida State University in Tallahassee, lost his sister Meadow Pollack in the school shooting.
“Meadow was 18 years old at the time of her death. She lived a life. She was so amazing. She was so filled with love,” Pollack said.
Meadow Pollack was one of 14 students killed that day. She had dreams of attending Lynn University in Boca Raton, studying to be an attorney.
“[It’s] a tragedy that is immeasurable,” Hunter Pollack said.
He shared with WIS the details of his last conversation with his sister.
“February 14th was actually my first test in college after moving to Tallahassee...and that same day she was just giving me words of advice and words of wisdom to go get an A on my test," he said. "I finally get out of my test, and I looked at my phone and there was supposedly a shooting in Parkland. My heart immediately dropped, all I texted her was ‘what’s up’ and I obviously never heard back from her,” Pollack said.
“I can’t forget. just seeing my family’s reaction- it’s just hard to believe that it’s already a year now.”
A community was forever changed in less than 6 minutes when former student Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 students and staff members.
Simone Kuffner, who’s son Shawn was a Sophomore at the time, escaped the line of fire that day.
“It’s still surreal. Sometimes when you think about it or you hear whatever blurb on TV, you hear people talking, it’s almost like it’s a story. That it’s not real and it didn’t really happen,” Simone Kuffner said. “When I saw him, I mean it took me a long time to get to him, but there is no way to describe your feelings because it is all of the emotions."
With raw emotions still to this day, she says the community has turned that pain into action. Less than two months after the tragedy, students marched out of their classrooms as part of March For Our Lives.
Students marched on Washington and toured the country with gun prevention rallies. They encouraged people to vote, and aggressively pressured candidates to campaign on stricter gun laws.
“I’m doing this for my sister. If my sister was never tragically taken from us I wouldn’t be in the political battle that I’m in.” Pollack said.
Both Pollack and Kuffner say it’s a tragedy they live with every single day.
Not only has this tragedy touched the lives of those nationwide, but a Midlands woman has turned to music to pay tribute. She sings for not only the Parkland victims, but victims of mass tragedies nationwide.
Nine days before the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Lexington School of Music student Jan Shaw wrote the song “To The One” in honor of those who were lost, who survived, and who responded.
She wrote a verse in honor of school shooting victims, with the tragedy at Columbine in mind.
“Growing up, these things didn’t happen. Guns were around, knives were around, but these things really didn’t happen,” Shaw said. “I tried to remember the stories that were reported. And that’s what I wrote about.”
The school shooting verse goes on to say: “To the ones who welcomes students to their classrooms, to the ones who securely closed the doors. To the ones who heard shots ring in the hallway."
Shaw said "All those people the teachers, the coaches, the counselors, everybody who ran to the rescue to shield their kids or get them to safety,- those were the stories I thought about.”
Since the shooting, 26 state legislatures and Washington, D.C. have passed gun control measures.
