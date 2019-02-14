‘It’s just hard to believe that it’s already a year now:’ FL family members reflect on school shooting anniversary, Lexington student writes song to comfort victims

“February 14th was actually my first test in college after moving to Tallahassee...and that same day she was just giving me words of advice and words of wisdom to go get an A on my test," he said. "I finally get out of my test, and I looked at my phone and there was supposedly a shooting in Parkland. My heart immediately dropped, all I texted her was ‘what’s up’ and I obviously never heard back from her,” Pollack said.