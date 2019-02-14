Infowars’ Alex Jones must give sworn deposition in Sandy Hook lawsuit

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has ruled that Infowars host Alex Jones must undergo a sworn deposition in the defamation case brought against him by family members of Sandy Hook school shooting victims.
Discussions on Jones' web show have called the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax, and lawsuits by families of eight victims and a first responder say they've been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones' followers.
“For years, Alex Jones and his co-conspirators have turned the unthinkable loss of our sweet little Daniel and of so many others into advertising dollars and fundraising appeals. It is far beyond time that he be held accountable for the pain his false narratives have caused so many and today’s ruling brings us one step closer to doing that,” said Mark Barden, whose son was one of the 20 children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, according to a CNN report.
The superior court judge also ruled Wednesday that the families can depose several other defendants in the case, including those critical to Infowars' business operations.
Jones has defended the discussions on his show. He has cited First Amendment rights and says he believes the shooting happened.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.