Gov. McMaster removes entire Richland Co. election board

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order to remove every member of the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
Gov. McMaster cited “continued misconduct and neglect of duty by board members through a series of elections and fiascos” as the reason for the decision.
“South Carolinians’ confidence in the lawful and professional oversight of elections must never be jeopardized,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a statement. “The repeated actions and behavior of these officials are wholly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. To regain and maintain Richland County voters' confidence at the ballot box, the entire board must replaced with new leadership.”
The move comes one day after a fiery exchange between Senator Dick Harpootlian and board member Shirley Mack.
By law, the board members will now be replaced by nominees selected by the Richland County legislative delegation and appointed by Gov. McMaster.
