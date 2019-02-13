DHEC warns of hepatitis A exposure at 2nd Aiken restaurant

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - DHEC is warning customers that a City Billiards employee has tested positive for hepatitis A. The agency says customers who ate at the restaurant between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5, 2019 may have been exposed to the virus. This announcement comes just one week after customers at Aiken Brewing Company were reportedly exposed to the virus. As of now, it’s unclear if there’s a connection between the two incidents.