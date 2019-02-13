Therapy dog program brings love and support in Sumter middle school classroom

Kelly Snell, a first year teacher at Bates, is in charge of training Bantam and said this program has made such a difference. “We were just amazed at the difference in the children. The children would tell us they couldn’t read and they wouldn’t read to us - but then when the schnauzer came, they sat and read to the dog.” Snell also says Bantam, named for their school mascot, provides a lot more than just an educational outlet. "Middle school can be a difficult age emotionally, and so many children are benefiting from Bantam - not just in my class.” Snell also noted that though Bantam is not a full fledged therapy dog yet, the students are in charge of his training, from walking to potty training, and at his 1st birthday he will be given the full therapy dog test for certification.