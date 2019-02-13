Tenant work orders detail more than a dozen complaints about gas in 2018

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Maintenance work orders filed by residents of Allen Benedict Court apartments in 2018 outline a litany of issues related to natural gas.
In all, there were 14 work orders filed by residents in the 12-month period, seven of those were related specifically to gas odors and five were related to possible gas leaks. Two others involved the fire department cutting off the gas to a unit and a odd smell coming from the water heater.
The orders spanned 11 buildings throughout the 26-building property.
On Wednesday, South Carolina Senator Darrell Jackson introduced legislation that would allow a county to declare a state of emergency and that a state of emergency results in the suspension of housing authority commissioners.
It would also provide for a review of the suspension by the mayor of the municipality in which the housing authority exists, to provide for the permanent removal from the office of the commissioners under certain circumstances, and to provide for new commissioners when necessary."
