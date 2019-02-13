South Carolina officials, MADD push stricter DUI legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have joined members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving in support of stricter DUI legislation.
Gov. Henry McMaster, some members of the General Assembly and law enforcement joined the organization Tuesday on the Statehouse grounds in support of an ignition interlock measure to require all first-time DUI offenders who have a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater to install the device in their vehicles. Current law requires repeat offenders and first-time offenders who blow a .15, twice the legal limit, or higher to install the system.
The device is about the size of a cellphone and prevents drivers from starting their vehicles until a blood alcohol test is completed. A camera installed in the vehicle takes a picture of the driver and requires retests throughout the drive.