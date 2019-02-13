SC woman pleads guilty for attempting to entice a minor for sex in online ad

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A woman is waiting to find out how much time she'll spend in prison, after pleading guilty to a child sex crime.
India Tykeyah-Najee Cuyler, 24, of Columbia, pled guilty to using a cell phone to entice a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.
Prosecutors say law enforcement in Lexington County saw Cuyler, who is also known as “Lady Tank” and a man, Donnell Salethian Woodard dropped off a minor at a local motel in November 2017.
The drop-off was after an undercover officer arranged to meet the minor, who was advertising sex through a website.
The investigation led to another nearby motel where a second minor, who was also involved in the illegal venture, was located. The investigation revealed Cuyler was using a cell phone to post advertisements for commercial sex with the minors on a website and taking a portion of the proceeds. Cuyler and Woodard were both charged federally.
Woodard’s case remains pending. All charges against Woodard are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Cuyler faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison with a maximum of life, mandatory registration as a sex offender, and at least 5 years and up to a lifetime of supervised release.
United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs of Columbia accepted the guilty plea and will impose sentence after she has reviewed the presentence report, which will be prepared by the United States Probation Office.
