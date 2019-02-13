SC State releases 2019 football schedule

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - With head coach Buddy Pough returning to coach South Carolina State in his 18th season, the Bulldogs will look to capture their first MEAC championship since 2014.
SC State opens the 2019 campaign with a home game against Wofford. The contest will mark the first time the Bulldogs have opened the season at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium since 2013.
SC State then hits the road for two weeks. Their first road contest takes place on Sept. 7 when the Bulldogs face Presbyterian College in Clinton. One week later, Pough and the Bulldogs head down to Tampa to face South Florida.
SC State’s MEAC schedule begins on October 5 when they head north to take on Delaware State. The Bulldogs then host Florida A&M one week later before welcoming Morgan State to Orangeburg for Homecoming on October 19.
The Bulldogs close out their home slate with two games in November against North Carolina A&T and Howard. SC State will battle North Carolina Central and Norfolk State on the road in their final two games of the season.
The Bulldogs will have their Garnet and Blue Spring Game on April 13.
