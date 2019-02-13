SC governor, first lady announce an initiative for vets with pets

By WIS News 10 Staff | February 13, 2019 at 4:54 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 4:54 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and first lady Peggy McMaster announced a new partnership that will help veterans when they need a hospital stay and cannot find care for their pets.

Officials at Pawmetto Lifeline say last year many veterans refused treatment because there was no one to care for their animals while they were hospitalized.

Now the nonprofit shelter has teamed up with the Michael J. Mungo Foundation to create the Boots in Service program which will arrange care for the animals.

