Report: Man dragged into ditch by ‘large black cat’ in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a man reported he was dragged in a ditch by a “large black cat” in Georgetown County.
On Tuesday, deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person attacked by a wild animal on Moore Drive in Hemingway.
The victim told deputies that a “large black cat” dragged him into a ditch as he was walking along Dennis Drive toward Willard Loop.
The victim said he saw a cub cross the road just before he felt something grab his pants leg and drag him to the ground.
According to the victim, the animal ripped his shirt sleeve off before walking away and making a “crying noise.”
“He said the animal was a black colored oversized cat-like animal approximately waist high with a tail that dragged the ground,” GCSO officials said.
He said he was able to get to a safe location before contacting 911.
The man was transported to a local hospital.
Deputies, along with officers from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, are investigating the man’s encounter.
“The sheriff’s office will have deputies patrolling the area,” GCSO officials said.
Anyone seeing a suspicious animal in the vicinity of the incident is advised to remain in a safe location and call 911.
