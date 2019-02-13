Report: Animal control responded to call for cat bigger than 'full-grown lab’ in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - The Goose Creek police department fielded a call for a large black cat in the Liberty Hall Plantation subdivision on Feb. 7, almost a full week before a Georgetown County man says he was dragged in a ditch by what appears to be a similar creature.
According to a Goose Creek police call sheet, the manager of the Liberty Hall plantation subdivision called police at 12:04 p.m. that day.
In the audio of the 911 call, the woman can be heard telling a dispatcher that a homeowner in the subdivision had just called and told her that she thought that she saw a black panther behind her house. The homeowner had described that cat as bigger than her full-grown lab and “definitely black,” the 911 caller stated. In the call sheet, it states the woman at the house said it was bigger than her 70-pound dog and didn’t mention anything about a lab breed.
She had also told the manager that she was scared to let her dog out, according to the 911 call
She also told the dispatcher that the homeowner called the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, who told her there is nothing they can do. The call sheet shows animal control arrived at the house at 12:17 p.m. and then left four minutes later.
The victim had told deputies that a “large black cat” dragged him into a ditch as he was walking along Dennis Drive toward Willard Loop. He claimed he had seen a cub cross the road just before he felt something grab his pants leg and drag him to the ground, ripping off his shirt sleeve before walking away and making a “crying noise.”
He said he was able to get to a safe location before contacting 911. The man was transported to a local hospital.
Deputies said it was not yet clear whether the man would face charges.
