Nearly a month later, residents of Allen Benedict Court struggle to find new normal

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The end of the week will mark one month since residents of the nation’s third oldest housing complex were forced to evacuate after two men were found dead and significant gas leaks were discovered.
Two men -- 30-year-old Derrick Roper and 61-year-old Calvin Witherspoon Jr. -- were found unresponsive in their apartments within building “J,” and a full inspection of the property by the Columbia Fire Department revealed gas and carbon monoxide in every building of the 26-building property.
As the investigation is ongoing, residents are also trying to figure out what’s next. According to the Columbia Housing Authority, all residents who have attended an orientation have a voucher in hand. As of last week, the housing authority said 30 or 40 residents had not attended.
Since the beginning, residents that spoke to WIS said the smell of gas had been present for weeks, long before the two men were found dead.
“I smelled the gas months ago. Months ago!” ABC resident Peter Williams said. “Around the area, I didn't smell it in my unit. But around the area, you can just walk around and smell it, but you can't pinpoint where it's coming from,”
Since the residents have been displaced, numerous church and community organizations have come forward to provide all of the necessary resources residents may be lacking during the transitional period.
Food Share SC and Richland County’s Recreation Commission partnered to package fresh fruit for residents, while members of Riverside Community Church began collecting gift cards to give to tenants placed in hotels. Birth Place Outreach Ministries also hosted a dinner for former ABC residents.
"It's very emotional because some parts I feel like there is no one there helping and then when they do come out it's like a relief off your shoulder a big relief,” one resident said.
"We're just trying to make the best of it,” Shirena Belton, another resident, said. “With the people helping us, it's making us feel a little more comfortable."
The Columbia Housing Authority said it will pay for the first month’s rent and security deposit once the families secure a new home. Last week, the City of Columbia announced HUD was processing 269 protective vouchers, which can be used in addition to those already handed out. According to Mayor Steve Benjamin, the vouchers apply toward market-rate rents, which exceeds the limits of a typical Section 8 voucher.
