Midlands pet therapy team places at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Midlands pet therapy team placed at this week’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, and their SC audience couldn’t be more proud.
Prisma Health Tuomey extended congratulations on their Facebook page to therapy team members Lois McCracken and her dog, Carolina’s Running with the Hare – also known as Blew.
Lois and Blew are original members of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital's Pet Therapy program, which Lois helped start.
Blew became the first of his breed to ever receive Group 3 placement at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. He also won Best of Breed for the fourth time, the post said.
Blew, “a once in a lifetime dog,” has now retired and made breed history, according to Prisma Health.
“Lois and Blew, thank you for representing our team and Sumter well on the national stage. We appreciate your passion for our Pet Therapy program and for the difference you make in the lives of our patients,” Prisma Health Tuomey staff said in the post.
Lois says Blew will return to Sumter and continue to spread cheer to patients.
Congrats, team!
