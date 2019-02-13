Meet the SC native whose garments adorned Beyonce in her latest Instagram post

LOS ANGELES (WIS) - A South Carolina native currently living his dreams of dressing fashionistas in Los Angeles had a gorgeous design rocked by the one and only Beyonce in her latest Instagram look.
Sergio Hudson said he was super excited to see the multi-platinum superstar singer wearing his designs. Beyonce posted photos of her ensemble on her Instagram account Tuesday night. He said for the last few years he’s created designs for her in the past but it didn’t work out.
Now that he’s friends with Beyonce’s stylist, his collection popped up during a lunch and Beyonce ordered items from his collection. Her stylist told Hudson she put the outfit on as soon as it arrived.
“I promise you, it’s the most excited I have ever been for a placement,” Hudson said in a Facebook video Wednesday.
The Ridgeway native said he's been a huge fan of Beyonce since her days in Destiny's Child in the late-1990's.
Hudson said that once he started working in the industry, he stopped becoming fans of people because working with them humanizes him, but because of Beyonce, his “tenth-grade self would really be freaking out.”
The jacket is described as a hand-beaded Swarovski Crystal two piece Jacket and mini skirt. It will soon be available for pre-order from the Sergio Hudson collection.
Hudson describes his offerings as luxury women’s ready-to-wear designs “composed of jaw-dropping statement pieces and wardrobe staples.”
“We’re really just trying to build a brand - something that’s - something of substance that can carry my legacy on and, pretty much, black people’s legacy on because we don’t have a design house that has a legacy that’s gone very far that’s owned by us that’s a high-luxury brand," Hudson said in the video.
He also was the winner of Bravo TV’s “Styled to Rock” fashion docu-series in 2013.
Other stars have worn his designs, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, and more.
Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z, were absent from the 2019 Grammys, presumably because their only win - Best Contemporary Album for Everything is Love - was handed out before the televised ceremony and neither artist was scheduled to perform. The couple did appear at a Roc Nation Grammys event in Los Angeles.
