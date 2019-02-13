Lawyers: Rapper 21 Savage to be released from ICE custody Wednesday

IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) - Famous Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage is expected to be released on bond from the Irwin County Detention Center Wednesday.
A lawyer for the rapper, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, said he has been granted bond for release from federal immigration custody.
We don’t know when exactly he’ll be released but multiple sources are saying at some time Wednesday.
21 Savage’s immigration attorney, Charles Kuck, said a bond was granted too late Tuesday for him to be released right away.
He was arrested on Feb. 3 near Atlanta and taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who said the Grammy-nominated rapper is a United Kingdom national and has been living in the country illegally since 2006.
The 26-year-old has claimed to be from Atlanta and has long been considered a local act, but his fans are still coming out with heavy support. A petition to release the rapper was signed by more than 450,000 people.
His lawyers said he never hid his immigration status from the U.S. government and filed for a Visa in 2017.
21 Savage was set to perform Sunday night at the Grammy’s, instead he spent it locked up at the Irwin County Detention Center.
The law firm representing 21 Savage posted on Facebook Tuesday saying “21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters—he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together.”
Irwin County is about 185 miles south of Atlanta.
