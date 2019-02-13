Irmo PD: Man involved in pursuit arrested for stabbing in New Friarsgate subdivision

IRMO, SC (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department has now charged Rasaun Hastie was a stabbing that took place Thursday morning.
Police say they were called to Elstow Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision around 10 a.m. after a female reported she had been stabbed. Officers saw that she had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated. Officials say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
“This was not a random act," Irmo Police Captain Courtney Dennis said. "Hastie knew the victim and targeted her for some reason. The attack happened at the victim’s home after we believe that Hastie broke in. We are still investigating what led up to the stabbing and why Hastie committed such a violent act against her.”
Hastie was previously involved in a pursuit with Irmo Police on February 8 leading officers toward Downtown Columbia. Hastie later turned himself in and was charged with failure to stop for blue light. He was released on bond.
Now, the 22-year-old Hastie will be charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping. He has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.