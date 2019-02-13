Irmo PD: Man detained after woman reported stabbing in New Friarsgate subdivision

IRMO, SC (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department has released limited details on a police presence near the New Friarsgate subdivision on Wednesday.
Police say they were called to Elstow Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision around 10 a.m. after a female reported she had been stabbed. Officers saw that she had been stabbed multiple times in the upper body. She was taken to a local hospital and her condition is unknown.
Officers flooded the area and have located a person involved who has been detained. Officers are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
Irmo police said more information will be released later on Wednesday.
